2023 October 10 15:47

Beihai’s first 210,000-ton LNG dual-fuel bulk carrier completes sea trial

A 210,000-ton LNG dual-fuel bulk carrier built by Beihai Shipbuilding, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), has completed sea testing, according to Offshore Energy.



CSSC said that during the trial, the shipowner, ship inspector, shipyard and service providers worked together, made arrangements, coordinated the organization and completed a number of gas test tests, including main engine oil and gas conversion, main engine gas cutoff and gas mode.

The ship, the first of a series of three vessels built by Beihai for South Korea’s H-Line, is equipped with two 3000 m3 LNG tanks, dual-fuel main engines, generators and high- and low-pressure dual-fuel systems.

The ship’s main indicators and its performance meet the specification requirements, the company said.

To note, the fuel trial and LNG gas filling were completed on October 8, three months after the carrier was launched, and on the same day, the company’s second 210,000-ton bulk carrier built for CITIC Financial Leasing and Xiehai Group went for testing.



In regard to Beihai’s other endeavours, at the beginning of September 2023, the shipbuilder, in collaboration with China State Shipbuilding Trading signed a contract for the construction of two 325,000 dwt ore carriers with Singapore-based Winning International Group, and in August 2023, the company emerged as the shipbuilder of Euronav’s very large crude carrier (VLCC) newbuild.