2023 October 10 11:56

TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING signs contracts with ITOCHU Corporation and Safe Bulkers for an order of two KAMSARMAX methanol-fueled bulk carriers

TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING Co., Ltd. (Hiroshima, Japan) has signed contracts with ITOCHU Corporation (Tokyo, Japan) and Safe Bulkers, Inc., an international provider of marine dry-bulk transportation services, for an order of two KAMSARMAX methanol-fueled bulk carriers.

The ships are scheduled to be completed in the latter half of 2026 to the first half of 2027. With the aim of building zero-emission ships, we launched R&D at an early stage for methanol-fueled ships using green methanol, which led to capturing the world’s first order in January of this year.

The contract was signed in SAFEBULKERS tower in Limassol Cyprus. Safe Bulkers Inc. is a NYSE listed company with offices in Cyprus, Greece, Monaco and Geneva which has an extensive order book in Japanese yards renewing gradually its fleet with new technology vessels, and a well designed existing fleet upgrade program targeting to reduce GHG emission. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has reduced its AER2 by 5.9 % in 2022 compared to 2021 and is focusing on several actions under its ESG program.

The simply structured methanol fuel tank is placed on the stern to maintain the large cargo hold capacity, which characterizes KAMSARMAX, while ensuring the safety and ease of cargo handling and safe and efficient maintenance by the crew. At the same time, we have applied most of the principal particulars and specifications of KAMSARMAX to maintain its high versatility.

TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING will continue to accelerate R&D for next-generation ships, fueled not only by methanol, but also ammonia, hydrogen, and other alternative fuels. By supplying customers with zero-emission ships that combine environmental performance with economy, we are contributing to reducing the impact on the environment.



TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING (Fukuyama, Hiroshima, Japan) engages in shipbuilding and repairs, and is the anchor company of the TSUNEISHI Group, which conducts business mainly in the shipbuilding industry and maritime transport. With manufacturing bases in Japan (Tsuneishi Factory, the HQ), Philippines, and China, the company builds bulk carriers, container carriers, tankers, etc.