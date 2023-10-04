2023 October 4 16:48

CPC set to boost crude exports by 8.5% to 63.7 million tonnes by this year-end

Crude oil shipments year-to-date via CPC marine terminal hit nearly 48.2 million tonnes as of Oct 3





Image credit: "CPC Panorama" corporate website



Shipment of crude oil through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), is forecast to reach 63.7 million tonnes by the 2023 year-end results. This will exceed the record volume of 2019, crude exports hit 63.3 million tonne mark, the CPC executive said.

Kairgeldy Kabyldin, Deputy General Director of CPC-K announced these figures at the round table “Transportation of hydrocarbons in a changing world” as part of Kazakhstan Energy Week 2023, the CPC press office said.



Overall, 58.7 million tonnes of crude oil were transported through the CPC Tengiz-Novorossiysk pipeline system in 2022. Thus, based on the results of this year, crude exports via the facility may increase by 8.5%.



Kairgeldy Kabyldin says that from the beginning of this year and as of October 3, about 48.2 million tonnes of crude oil were loaded to 441 tankers at the CPC single point mooring. The consortium handled 48 tankers, exceeding the September loading plan by 211 000 tonnes. “CPC loaded 1.4 million tonnes more crude oil at the SPM as compared with September 2022,” he said.



CPC for the first time achieved its throughput capacity of up to 83 million tonnes of crude oil per year in 2023. The launching of a new system for measuring quantitative and qualitative crude oil indicators in 2023 is a milestone of this year program. This enables the CPC to load crude oil onto tankers simultaneously through three single point moorings (SPM) with a maximum efficiency rate of 33 000 cbm/h.



The CPC general director also noted, speaking about plans to improve the reliability of the pipeline system, that in 2026 the consortium will begin replacing its two SPMs that have been in operation since 2001. “All the necessary equipment for them is planned to be manufactured in Russia. In addition, we plan to replace 400 km of the linear part of the main crude oil pipeline in the next few years,” he added.

In 2022, the CPC terminal loaded crude oil to 527 oil tankers, which is 10% less than in 2021 (585 vessels). Last year, 58.7 million tonnes of crude oil were exported through the Tengiz-Novorossiysk pipeline system, of which about 52.2 million tonnes came from Kazakhstan.

The CPC Pipeline System is one of the largest energy investment projects in CIS countries that involves foreign investments. The length of the Tengiz-Novorossiysk pipeline is 1,511 km. This route moves over two thirds of all Kazakhstan export oil along with crude from Russian fields including those in the Caspian region. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with three Single Point Moorings (SPM), allowing tankers to be loaded safely at significant distance offshore, including in poor weather conditions.



CPC Shareholders: Federal Agency for State Property Management represented by Transneft (trustee) – 24%, CPC Company – 7%, KazMunayGas – 19%; Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC – 1.75%, Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company – 15%, LUKARCO B.V. - 12.5%, Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company - 7.5%, Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited - 7.5%, BG Overseas Holding Limited - 2%, Eni International N.A. N.V. - 2%, and Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC – 1.75%.