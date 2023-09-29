2023 September 29 09:59

Baltic Fleet's anti-submarine ships launch planned exercise

A hunter-killer task force has proceeded to an exercise to search for and destroy an enemy submarine at the Baltic Fleet's maritime training range, says press center of RF Defence Ministry. The Baltic Fleet's small anti-submarine ships Urengoy, Kazanets, and Zelenodolsk put to the sea to practise a set of tasks for the main purpose of searching for and destroying enemy submarines using anti-submarine weapons.

It is planned thay the ships' crews carry out mine laying, firing from artillery systems at sea and air targets, practice joint manoeuvring, countersabotage defence, and other combat training tasks.

The exercise is held in accordance with the Baltic Fleet's training plan and lasts several days.