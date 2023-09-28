2023 September 28 17:44

Saudi EXIM Bank and Trafigura sign credit facility agreement

The Saudi Export-Import (Saudi EXIM) Bank has signed an agreement with Trafigura, to extend a three-year credit facility of USD500 million, according to the company's release.

Aiming to grow Saudi non-oil exports and enhance their positioning in global markets across diverse sectors, the Saudi EXIM Bank provides financing services, guarantees, and export credit insurance.



It was established in 2020 with the aim of promoting Saudi non-oil exports and enhancing its competitiveness across various sectors in global markets. This is done by providing financing services, guarantees and credit insurance to enhance confidence in Saudi products and increase the contribution of non-oil industries to 50% by 2030 from the current percentage of 16%, which is a major goal of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. The Export-Import Bank is one of the development funds that are supervised by Saudi National Development Fund.



Trafigura is a leading commodities group, owned by its employees and founded 30 years ago. At the heart of global supply, Trafigura connects vital resources to power and build the world. Trafigura deploys infrastructure, market expertise and our worldwide logistics network to move oil and petroleum products, metals and minerals, gas and power from where they are produced to where they are needed, forming strong relationships that make supply chains more efficient, secure and sustainable. Trafigura invest in renewable energy projects and technologies to facilitate the transition to a low-carbon economy, including through joint ventures H2Energy Europe and Nala Renewables.

The Trafigura Group also comprises industrial assets and operating businesses including multi-metals producer Nyrstar, fuel storage and distribution company Puma Energy, and our Impala Terminals joint venture. The Group employs over 12,000 people and is active in 156 countries.