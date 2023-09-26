2023 September 26 10:45

Bay-Houston Towing announces purchase of Port Arthur and Lake Charles operations from Seabulk

Bay-Houston Towing Co. (“Bay- Houston”), a Houston-based provider of harbor tug services, announced the signing of a definitive agreement to purchase Seabulk Towing Services, Inc. (“STS”) from Seabulk Towing Holdings Inc. (“Seabulk”), a subsidiary of Seacor Holdings Inc. Upon closing of the transaction, Bay-Houston will acquire all of Seabulk’s operations in Port Arthur, Texas, and Lake Charles, Louisiana.

The transaction includes eight harbor towing vessels. After closing, STS will be renamed Bay Towing, LLC.

Bay-Houston has been assisting ships calling ports along the Texas Gulf Coast since the late 1800s. The acquisition will increase the company’s fleet to 34 tugboats.