  • Home
  • News
  • Bay-Houston Towing announces purchase of Port Arthur and Lake Charles operations from Seabulk
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 September 26 10:45

    Bay-Houston Towing announces purchase of Port Arthur and Lake Charles operations from Seabulk

    Bay-Houston Towing Co. (“Bay- Houston”), a Houston-based provider of harbor tug services, announced the signing of a definitive agreement to purchase Seabulk Towing Services, Inc. (“STS”) from Seabulk Towing Holdings Inc. (“Seabulk”), a subsidiary of Seacor Holdings Inc. Upon closing of the transaction, Bay-Houston will acquire all of Seabulk’s operations in Port Arthur, Texas, and Lake Charles, Louisiana.

    The transaction includes eight harbor towing vessels. After closing, STS will be renamed Bay Towing, LLC.

    Bay-Houston has been assisting ships calling ports along the Texas Gulf Coast since the late 1800s. The acquisition will increase the company’s fleet to 34 tugboats.

Другие новости по темам: tugs  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 September 26

13:42 Bunker One and Acelen launch bunkering operations outside the Port of Itaqui, Brazil
13:11 Port Houston container volume down 17% in August 2023
12:55 RZD and FESCO achieved record high daily result having dispatched 1.3 thousand TEU in 10 container trains from Commercial Port of Vladivostok
12:41 JSE, “K”Line, MOL and NYK partner to establish global liquefied hydrogen supply chain
12:21 MarineMax to expand superyacht services in Greece
11:40 Light Structures teams up with DNV to deliver structural integrity and digital twin services
11:27 2nd Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference opened in Saint-Petersburg
11:10 Wind-propulsion installations poised to surpass 50 mark in early 2024
11:01 Aktau Sea Commercial Port (Kazakhstan) obtains status of internationally important port
10:45 Bay-Houston Towing announces purchase of Port Arthur and Lake Charles operations from Seabulk
10:23 MAN Energy Solutions has filed 37 ammonia tech patent applications
09:58 “K” Line announces acquisition of third-party certification for CO2 reduction using marine biofuels and completion of a certificate issuance system
09:42 Mechel reports restructuring 320-million-dollar loan
09:19 RF Navy's Northern Fleet trains countering maritime unmanned vehicles

2023 September 25

18:07 Meyer Werft starts construction of the new cruise ship for NYK Cruises
17:35 Port of Vancouver cargo volumes increase by 11% in H1 2023
17:24 Number of ships servicing FESCO’s direct line between Saint-Petersburg and ports of China and India to double by year end
17:13 MOL, PETRONAS and MISC set the stage for the development of liquefied CO2 carriers
16:18 Throughput of Turkish ports in 8M’23 totaled 349.3 million tonnes, down 4.3% YoY
15:31 Ecospray's two Carbon Capture technologies successfully tested onboard
15:01 ADNOC and TAQA reach financial close on sustainable water supply project
14:53 Samara based Nefteflot to build three multipurpose dry cargo ships of RSD34L design
14:35 ITOCHU executes MoU for ammonia bunkering safety for ammonia-fueled container carrier
14:12 Alfa Laval joins a project to develop and produce the world's first 10 MW green hydrogen production facility offshore in the North Sea
13:48 Babcock’s LGE business wins world first contract for ecoCO2 cargo handling system
13:20 Oboronlogistics and Chinese manufacturers of spare parts and equipment reached preliminary agreements on direct supplies
12:14 All 120 workers rescued after Nile cruise ship accident in Egypt
11:42 China's shipbuilding output up 16.9 percent to 27.98 dwt in the first eight months of this year
11:24 COSL enters into the rigs purchase and sale contracts
11:13 Astrakhan based shipyard of USC launches chemical tanker Azimuth-1
10:58 Port of Rotterdam and Yokogawa start study to increase energy and resource efficiency across industries
10:27 COSCO SHIPPING launches the automotive industry digital supply chain platform
09:42 Port of Liepaja throughput in 8M’2023 fell by 9% Y-o-Y to 4.57 million tonnes
09:18 Total throughput of China’s sea and river ports in 8M’2023 rose by 8.4% YoY

2023 September 24

17:26 Pyxis Tankers announces sale of product tanker
15:47 ITOCHU announces execution of MoU for ammonia bunkering safety for ammonia-fueled container carrier
14:19 Elyse Energy announces the opening of an e-methanol plant on the Roches-Roussillon chemical hub
12:05 Joint development of AI-powered automatic daft survey application
11:58 Candela's C-8 foiling craft covered 420 nm in a day
10:31 ITOCHU signs MoU with Peninsula to develop ammonia bunkering in Spain

2023 September 23

15:23 Hapag-Lloyd to enhance connectivity at sea with Starlink satellite Internet
13:41 Hanwha Ocean inks 4-way deal on development of liquefied CO2 carrier
12:09 Vessels are among the first in the world to demonstrate the potential of hydrogen fuel cells
10:17 ABB to power Samskip’s new hydrogen-fueled container vessels

2023 September 22

19:41 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
18:00 PETRONAS, MOL and MISC to jointly develop LCO2 carriers for CCS projects
17:06 Ports of Los Angeles, Long Beach, and Shanghai unveil Implementation Plan Outline for first trans-Pacific green shipping corridor
16:32 Workers protest against HHLA’s partial sale to MSC
16:25 ZIM offers direct service between WCSA and Savannah
16:07 Exports of Russian fish products in 8M’23 increased by 4% YoY to 1.4 million tonnes
15:49 Construction begins on Crowley-ESVAGT wind farm service vessel
15:21 APM Terminals Apapa – Ibdan rail connection opens for congestion-free business
14:51 Ascenz Marorka weather routing solution to equip the entire fleet of Clean Products Tankers Alliance
14:22 Guangzhou Port Group and Jiangsu Port Group sign a strategic cooperation framework agreement
13:59 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 8M’2023 rose by 10% YoY
13:41 A.P. Moller – Maersk opens new warehouse in Douala, Cameroon
13:12 Samsung Heavy Industries develops laser high-speed welding robot for LNG vessels
12:54 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 8M’2023 fell by 15% YoY
12:31 Seaside LNG joins SEA-LNG coalition
12:20 Project on modernization of Nikolayevsk-on-Amur port included in Khabarovsk PDA
12:11 Zulu Associates contracts Conoship International to design the autonomous zero-emission shortsea vessel ‘Zulu Mass’
11:40 Royal Caribbean completes 12 consecutive weeks of biofuel testing in Europe
11:10 FERC approves the permit authorizing the Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 expansion project
10:43 Mawani and Saudi Investment Recycling Company sign green deal
10:12 Port of Oakland container volume down 13.1% in August 2023
09:56 Nuclear-powered icebreaker Sibir of Project 22220 returns to Murmansk upon completion of its NSR navigation season
09:24 Domestic equipment for a-Navigation to be installed on bilge water removing ship under construction at Okskaya Shipyard
09:03 CSSC Huangpu Wenchong secures feeder pair from CK Line

2023 September 21

18:13 Vertom welcomes 3rd methanol/hydrogen-ready electric bulker
17:50 Annual coal exports from Russia may grow by 28% to 252 million tonnes by 2030