2023 September 25 18:07

Meyer Werft starts construction of the new cruise ship for NYK Cruises

Construction of the new cruise ship for NYK Cruises, a company of the Japanese ship-ping group NYK, has now begun at MEYER WERFT with the symbolic steel cutting ceremony. The ship will be named ASUKA III and is scheduled for delivery in 2025, according to the company's release.



MEYER WERFT will use numerous customised solutions for the new cruise ship. These include hydrodynamics optimised according to the planned routes, contactless controls as well as on-board facilities adapted to the needs of Japanese passengers. The ship will be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), one of the cleanest fuels currently avail-able for shipping. In addition to the reduction of CO2 emissions, the emission of nitrogen oxides and particulate matter can be almost completely eliminated, and sulphur oxides completely avoided.

Delivery of the 52,200 GT ship ASUKA III is scheduled for 2025. With a length of 230 metres and a width of 29.8 metres, it will offer space for 744 passengers.