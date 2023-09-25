2023 September 25 11:24

COSL enters into the rigs purchase and sale contracts

Recently, China Oilfield Services Limited（COSL）announces that its wholly-owned subsidiaries entered into the rigs purchase and sale contracts with Dalian Shipbuilding Offshore Co., Ltd., respectively, pursuant to which, they proposed to purchase four JU2000E jack-up drilling rigs at a total contract price of RMB3,251.6 million.

The target assets of the purchase shall meet the actual operating needs of the company, enhance the market competitiveness, further improve the quality of large-scale equipment, and cover the gap of gradual transformation and exit of the aging drilling rigs.