2023 September 21 16:34

PEMA and ICHCA sign MoU to advance sustainable practices and safety standards in the cargo handling sector

The collaboration will enable each organization to better achieve their objectives through a programme of cooperation, which will include agreed actions and initiatives, meetings, sharing and exchange of information and ad hoc task forces to enhance their respective impact on issues and topics where both organizations have a common interest, ICHCA said in its news release.

The MoU provides a framework to pursue cooperative projects. Though not a commitment of funds, the future cooperation that is agreed will enable each group to benefit from the common activities in their respective strategies, furthering a wider understanding where areas of joint interest have been identified.

In welcoming the initiative represented by the joint signing, Richard Steele, CEO of ICHCA added “At ICHCA we remain committed to our efforts to improve safety, security and sustainability in the global logistics supply chain, especially at the ship/port interface. I believe our agreement with PEMA will significantly enhance our ability to deliver on that commitment. The mutual cooperation between our two organisations will be aimed at the universal understanding and application of measures for the safe handling. I am particularly pleased that ICHCA is now teaming up with such a highly respected organisation as PEMA; one that has a global reputation for passionate commitment and practical action to drive safety measures. I’m excited by the prospect of working together.”

A crucial element of the MoU will be an exchange of information and the collaboration of staff and association members, who can offer an unequalled wealth of professional expertise, which can become a fountain head of knowledge in best practice and improved standards throughout the industry worldwide.



Established in 1952, ICHCA International is an independent, not-for-profit organisation dedicated to improving the safety, productivity and efficiency of cargo handling and movement worldwide. ICHCA’s privileged NGO status enables it to represent its members, and the cargo handling industry at large, in front of national and international agencies and regulatory bodies, while its Technical Panel provides best practice advice and develops publications on a wide range of practical cargo handling issues. Operating through a series of national and regional chapters, including ICHCA Australia, ICHCA Japan and plus Correspondence and Working Groups, ICHCA provides a focal point for informing, educating, lobbying and networking to improve knowledge and best practice across the cargo handling chain.