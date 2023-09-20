2023 September 20 17:37

RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet takes part in Finval 2023 tactical exercise aimed at protecting Northern Sea Route

The exercise is supervised by RF Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov

The Pacific Fleet's forces are involved in the Finval 2023 tactical exercise in the Chukchi and Bering seas as well as on the Chukotka Peninsula, says press center of RF Defence Ministry. The exercise aimed at protecting the Northern Sea Route is supervised by Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy.

As part of one episode of the exercise, servicemen trained launching a missile strike against a mock enemy ship which had approached the border of Russian territorial waters.

The corvette Gremyashchy fired Kalibr cruise missiles at a naval target located at a range of over 300 kilometres from the launch point.

Objective control systems confirmed the target engagement.

About 10,000 troops and more than 50 pieces of military hardware, including: surface ships and support vessels, submarines, naval planes and helicopters, Bal and Bastion coastal missile systems, as well as wheeled and tracked armoured vehicles of high cross-country ability are involved in the Finval 2023 tactical exercise.

During the manoeuvres, cruise missiles were successfully fired at a complex target position in the north-eastern part of the Bering Sea, cruise missiles were intercepted, and a number of other combat exercises were carried out.

All episodes of the exercise are defensive in nature and are intended to improve the training of forces for operations on Russia's north-eastern borders.