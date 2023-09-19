  • Home
  • News
  • Vopak reaches agreement with Infracapital on the sale of its chemical terminals in Rotterdam
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 September 19 11:33

    Vopak reaches agreement with Infracapital on the sale of its chemical terminals in Rotterdam

    Vopak announces that it has reached an agreement with Infracapital on the sale of its three chemical terminals in Rotterdam (Botlek, TTR and Chemiehaven) for a total purchase price of EUR 407 million including a conditional deferred payment of EUR 19.5 million. Total expected cash receipt net of transaction costs and net debt items at closing is around EUR 368 million. This divestment follows the strategic review as announced on 15 February 2023. The combined operational capacity of the three terminals is 1.4 million cbm.

    Infracapital, the infrastructure equity investment arm of M&G Plc, is a specialist European infrastructure investor with over 20 years of experience and a proven track record of owning infrastructure assets in the Netherlands.

    The transaction is subject to works council consultation and customary closing conditions and is expected to close before year end.

    Vopak expects to partially reverse the cash generating unit impairment charges, recorded in 2022 related to the divested terminal assets, for an amount of around EUR 54 million to be reported as an exceptional item. FY 2022 EBITDA excluding exceptional items of these entities was approximately EUR 45 million.

    Royal Vopak is the world’s leading independent tank storage company. Vopak is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Другие новости по темам: Vopak  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 September 19

15:04 MISC & Nissen Kaiun enter into a new partnership agreement for the sale and charter of two LNG carriers
14:31 Alphaliner releases the latest ranking of the top 100 global liner companies by capacity
14:07 Damen Shipyards signs contract with Port Marlborough NZ for the delivery of the new ASD Tug 2111 class
13:44 HGK Shipping orders a gas tanker with special dimensions
13:08 Glavgosexpertiza approves construction of cargo terminal in Pevek seaport
12:11 Hanwha Ocean gets AiP from DNV for the cargo hold of ultra large LCO2 carriers and AoSS for underwater radiated noise measurement and from ABS for the world's first large-scale carbon emission free LNG carrier
11:33 Vopak reaches agreement with Infracapital on the sale of its chemical terminals in Rotterdam
11:20 First applications for setting zero VAT not expected from ship repair companies before January 2024
11:20 CMA CGM to enhance its ASEA KENYA service connecting Far East & Kenya
10:55 CMA CGM and Maersk join forces to accelerate the decarbonization of the shipping industry
10:35 Concordia Damen converts inland shipping vessel into TSHD for Nigerian dredging project
09:51 USC demonstrated the model of its Project 00840 Karelia sea/river cruise ship
09:26 Russian company SeaProject created a multipurpose boat with a remote and automated control
09:12 IUMI reports signs of recovery and resilience for cargo underwriters

2023 September 18

18:07 IUMI reports positivity for marine underwriters but uncertainty for future sustainability remains
17:15 IMO submits the 2023 IMO Strategy on reduction of GHG emissions from ships to the First Global Stocktake
16:57 DP World inaugurates a new vertical quay at the port of Novi Sad in Serbia
16:24 The new Finnlines vessel M/S Finnsirius makes its first call to the port of Kapellskar
15:54 Chevron's strike-hit Australia LNG facility resumes full production
15:23 Klaveness Combination Carriers to pilot Starlink internet service at sea
14:53 The Port of Huelva and Enagas to jointly promote renewable gas projects
14:40 National Transport Company’s terminals to increase throughput by 13% to 47 million tonnes this year
14:23 UK Government backs Port of Aberdeen’s multi-million pound shore power project
13:37 Gate terminal selects contractors to design and build 4th LNG storage tank
13:16 Russian Railways: loading of export cargo bound for Russian ports rose by 1.7% in 8M’23
12:58 Fertiglobe signs MoU with AD Ports to explore logistics collaboration opportunities in Egypt, UAE
12:43 Throughput capacity of Vanino seaport in the Khabarovsk Territory can reach 85 million tonnes by 2025
12:18 Valenciaport bulk traffic increases by 1.95% in August 2023
11:48 DFDS expands ferry network to Strait of Gibraltar
10:49 PortNews offers new edition of its magazine
10:35 Neoenergia and Government of Rio Grande do Norte sign memorandum for offshore wind power projects
09:57 PT Pertamina selects Topsoe as the technology provider for its renewable fuels production units in Indonesia
09:22 Yamal LNG produced 100 million tons of LNG since the plant start-up in December 2017

2023 September 17

15:32 Vestas secures 243 MW order for V163-4.5 MW wind turbines in the USA
14:27 BMT unveils expanded ELLIDA fleet-design offerings, redefining naval support operations for the future
13:43 Equinor: the Eirin field to bring more gas to Europe
12:29 Edda Wind launches CSOV at Gondan Shipbuilders, Spain
11:10 BW Offshore announces sale of its Abo FPSO
10:17 Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company secures a maintenance dredging contract in Georgia
09:58 Viking announces additional Nile River sailings through 2026

2023 September 16

15:33 East of Suez market update as of 15 Sep 2023 - ENGINE
13:02 Container freight rates for U.S. east coast, Europe up in Aug
12:18 Chile's Agunsa targets bunker sales expansion in Europe and Africa - Ship & Bunker
10:45 Huanghai Shipyard secures reefer containership duo order from Seatrade

2023 September 15

19:44 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
18:07 ENGINE bunker platform launches ENGINE X to tackle increased bunker complexity
17:34 GS Caltex test operates container ship running on marine biofuel
17:03 Pregol Ship Repair Yard repaired five crab catchers run by Antey Group this year
16:40 Eastern Pacific Shipping partners HD Hyundai Global Services to further maritime digitalisation
16:25 Ports of Rotterdam and Duisburg strengthen cooperation on hydrogen
16:07 Astrakhan based shipyards of USC to launch three more vessels by the year end
15:48 Pilbara Ports Authority delivers a total monthly throughput of 62.8 million tonnes for August 2023
15:12 Port Houston orders 5 more Konecranes RTGs
14:55 Port of Rotterdam Authority and PortLiner sign contract to construct electrolyte bunkering station in Hartelkanaal
14:35 Gazprom’s tanker with LNG first delivered from Leningrad Region via NSR unloaded in China
14:06 Sergei Shoigu: RF Navy to take delivery of 12 more vessels by the end of the year
13:44 DP World selects TYCROP and Loop Energy for solution to decarbonize RTG Cranes at Port of Vancouver
13:12 Ascenz Marorka obtains Type Approval certification from Bureau Veritas for its advanced ShaPoLi solution
12:58 Sergei Shoigu demanded to make maximum use of Zvezda's production capacities to complete the repair of submarines
12:43 SBM Offshore and MHI sign partnership agreement for FPSO CO2 capture solution
12:24 DNV awards AiP to HD KSOE’s hydrogen system for liquefied hydrogen carrier
11:59 Cargo transportation by inland water ways of Russia in H1’23 fell by 6.7% YoY to 35.7 million tonnes
11:23 Port of Los Angeles container volume increases 3% in August 2023
10:52 Investments of TD “RIF” in Azov port's grain terminal will total RUB 5 billion
10:40 Singapore bunker sales post 5.8% monthly decline in August 2023
10:00 Amazon, Electrolux, Philips, and over 20 other major global companies launch tender to accelerate deployment of zero-emission shipping
09:45 TECO 2030 and Pherousa Green Shipping sign supply agreement for up to six modern, zero-emission Ultramax dry bulk carriers
09:21 Port of Singapore throughput in 8M’2023 showed a slight increase - by 0.1% YoY

2023 September 14

18:06 Pakistan Navy Offshore Patrol Vessel launched at Damen Shipyards Galati
17:59 EU Commission President names methanol vessel “Laura Mærsk”