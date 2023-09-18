  • Home
  • News
  • Gate terminal selects contractors to design and build 4th LNG storage tank
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 September 18 13:37

    Gate terminal selects contractors to design and build 4th LNG storage tank

    Gate terminal B.V, a joint venture of Vopak and Gasunie, has selected -VINCI Construction Grands Projets - Entrepose Contracting (tank), Sener (balance of plant) and Sacyr Proyecta (owner engineering services) to execute the expansion of the terminal with a 4th LNG storage tank of 180,000 cubic meters and an additional regasification capacity of 4 BMC per year, according to the company's release.

    Sener statement
    “We are pleased to participate in one of the largest gas projects in all of Europe. We are proud to accompany Gate Terminal since 2007, when it entrusted us as the main EPC contractor, or during the Extra Send-Out project, in 2022 – to increase the plant’s natural gas send-out capacity with an additional 1.5 billion of cubic meters per year. Today, we celebrate a new milestone: the decision to build a new tank and new balance of plant facilities, which will increase its capabilities and potential”, says Álvaro Lorente, Managing Director of Energy at Sener.

    Sacyr Proyecta statement
    “We’re eagerly looking forward to being part of this exciting new project. We take pride in your trust, especially after our past successful collaborations with Gate Terminal in other projects in the Rotterdam Terminal. This strategic opportunity means a lot to the group, and we’re thrilled to contribute to the expansion of the Gate Terminal and its important role in the security of supply of energy in the Netherlands and its neighboring countries” says Juan Antonio Marín Ródenas, General Manager at Sacyr Proyecta.

    Gate statement
    “Based on the positive experiences with these contractors over the past period we look forward to a successful continuation of our cooperation and a safe execution of the project,” says Jarmo Stoopman, Managing Director at Gate terminal.

Другие новости по темам: Gasunie, Vopak  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 September 18

18:07 IUMI reports positivity for marine underwriters but uncertainty for future sustainability remains
17:15 IMO submits the 2023 IMO Strategy on reduction of GHG emissions from ships to the First Global Stocktake
16:57 DP World inaugurates a new vertical quay at the port of Novi Sad in Serbia
16:24 The new Finnlines vessel M/S Finnsirius makes its first call to the port of Kapellskar
15:54 Chevron's strike-hit Australia LNG facility resumes full production
15:23 Klaveness Combination Carriers to pilot Starlink internet service at sea
14:53 The Port of Huelva and Enagas to jointly promote renewable gas projects
14:40 National Transport Company’s terminals to increase throughput by 13% to 47 million tonnes this year
14:23 UK Government backs Port of Aberdeen’s multi-million pound shore power project
13:37 Gate terminal selects contractors to design and build 4th LNG storage tank
13:16 Russian Railways: loading of export cargo bound for Russian ports rose by 1.7% in 8M’23
12:58 Fertiglobe signs MoU with AD Ports to explore logistics collaboration opportunities in Egypt, UAE
12:43 Throughput capacity of Vanino seaport in the Khabarovsk Territory can reach 85 million tonnes by 2025
12:18 Valenciaport bulk traffic increases by 1.95% in August 2023
11:48 DFDS expands ferry network to Strait of Gibraltar
10:49 PortNews offers new edition of its magazine
10:35 Neoenergia and Government of Rio Grande do Norte sign memorandum for offshore wind power projects
09:57 PT Pertamina selects Topsoe as the technology provider for its renewable fuels production units in Indonesia
09:22 Yamal LNG produced 100 million tons of LNG since the plant start-up in December 2017

2023 September 17

15:32 Vestas secures 243 MW order for V163-4.5 MW wind turbines in the USA
14:27 BMT unveils expanded ELLIDA fleet-design offerings, redefining naval support operations for the future
13:43 Equinor: the Eirin field to bring more gas to Europe
12:29 Edda Wind launches CSOV at Gondan Shipbuilders, Spain
11:10 BW Offshore announces sale of its Abo FPSO
10:17 Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company secures a maintenance dredging contract in Georgia
09:58 Viking announces additional Nile River sailings through 2026

2023 September 16

15:33 East of Suez market update as of 15 Sep 2023 - ENGINE
13:02 Container freight rates for U.S. east coast, Europe up in Aug
12:18 Chile's Agunsa targets bunker sales expansion in Europe and Africa - Ship & Bunker
10:45 Huanghai Shipyard secures reefer containership duo order from Seatrade

2023 September 15

19:44 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
18:07 ENGINE bunker platform launches ENGINE X to tackle increased bunker complexity
17:34 GS Caltex test operates container ship running on marine biofuel
17:03 Pregol Ship Repair Yard repaired five crab catchers run by Antey Group this year
16:40 Eastern Pacific Shipping partners HD Hyundai Global Services to further maritime digitalisation
16:25 Ports of Rotterdam and Duisburg strengthen cooperation on hydrogen
16:07 Astrakhan based shipyards of USC to launch three more vessels by the year end
15:48 Pilbara Ports Authority delivers a total monthly throughput of 62.8 million tonnes for August 2023
15:12 Port Houston orders 5 more Konecranes RTGs
14:55 Port of Rotterdam Authority and PortLiner sign contract to construct electrolyte bunkering station in Hartelkanaal
14:35 Gazprom’s tanker with LNG first delivered from Leningrad Region via NSR unloaded in China
14:06 Sergei Shoigu: RF Navy to take delivery of 12 more vessels by the end of the year
13:44 DP World selects TYCROP and Loop Energy for solution to decarbonize RTG Cranes at Port of Vancouver
13:12 Ascenz Marorka obtains Type Approval certification from Bureau Veritas for its advanced ShaPoLi solution
12:58 Sergei Shoigu demanded to make maximum use of Zvezda's production capacities to complete the repair of submarines
12:43 SBM Offshore and MHI sign partnership agreement for FPSO CO2 capture solution
12:24 DNV awards AiP to HD KSOE’s hydrogen system for liquefied hydrogen carrier
11:59 Cargo transportation by inland water ways of Russia in H1’23 fell by 6.7% YoY to 35.7 million tonnes
11:23 Port of Los Angeles container volume increases 3% in August 2023
10:52 Investments of TD “RIF” in Azov port's grain terminal will total RUB 5 billion
10:40 Singapore bunker sales post 5.8% monthly decline in August 2023
10:00 Amazon, Electrolux, Philips, and over 20 other major global companies launch tender to accelerate deployment of zero-emission shipping
09:45 TECO 2030 and Pherousa Green Shipping sign supply agreement for up to six modern, zero-emission Ultramax dry bulk carriers
09:21 Port of Singapore throughput in 8M’2023 showed a slight increase - by 0.1% YoY

2023 September 14

18:06 Pakistan Navy Offshore Patrol Vessel launched at Damen Shipyards Galati
17:59 EU Commission President names methanol vessel “Laura Mærsk”
17:55 Finnlines names the first of two freight-passenger Superstar vessels
17:48 Expedition cruise ship carrying 206 freed after running aground in Greenland
17:46 PortsToronto to undertake land use planning exercise for the Port of Toronto
17:21 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 37, 2023
17:16 OCI Global to double its green methanol capacity in the United States
17:00 Northern Fleet arctic grouping arrives at New Siberian Islands
16:44 ABS Wavesight and Procureship to optimize marine procurement lifecycle
16:14 Ports & Cargo Handling Services Limited to join the Portchain Connect network
15:44 Sanmar Shipyards delivers compact workhorse tug to expanding Danish port
15:24 Japan's first hydrogen and bio fuel hybrid passenger ship named 'HANARIA'
15:02 Krylov Center needs 1.5 years to solve the task of producing LNG tanks after GTT left the market of Russia
14:43 IMO’s maritime security programme receives funding contribution of £700,000 from the United Kingdom
14:30 SCZONE signs a cooperation protocol with a Dutch consortium to enhance green fuel investments
14:10 Avangrid’s Vineyard Wind 1 begins wind turbine installation campaign