2023 September 18 10:35

Neoenergia and Government of Rio Grande do Norte sign memorandum for offshore wind power projects

Neoenergia, a subsidiary of the Iberdrola Group in Brazil, and the Government of Rio Grande do Norte signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Tuesday to develop studies for the production of offshore wind generation in the coastal region of the state. The agreement also includes mutual cooperation and exchange actions involving socioeconomic, environmental, technical and regulatory aspects.

The signing was held during the 14th edition of Brazil Windpower, the largest wind energy event in Latin America, which was held this week in São Paulo.



This is already the fourth signing of a memorandum of understanding carried out by Neoenergia for the development of offshore wind projects in the country. The company is conducting studies to assess the feasibility of developing offshore wind projects in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul and Ceará.

Neoenergia has a pioneering legacy in the development of wind power generation in Rio Grande do Norte. The company has 11 wind farms in the state: Calango, Mel, Arizona and Rio do Fogo, which started operating in 2006. Through Neoenergia Cosern, the company serves approximately 1.5 million customers in the distribution segment.

Currently, Neoenergia has 5.2 GW of installed generation capacity, 90% of which is renewable energy, and is implementing an additional 200 MW with the completion of the onshore wind farms.