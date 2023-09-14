2023 September 14 14:30

SCZONE signs a cooperation protocol with a Dutch consortium to enhance green fuel investments

Mr. Waleid Gamal El-Dien, Chairman of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), received a Dutch delegation of officials of the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Egypt, representatives of Rotterdam City, and officials of the consortium led by the Egyptian Dutch Company for Business Development of Companies, which is working in the Field of Energy and Green Hydrogen at SCZONE’S Sokhna headquarters. This came in light of SCZONE’s participation in the Global Hydrogen Forum in Rotterdam last May at the invitation of the Dutch government, according to the company's release.

During the meeting, SCZONE Chairman signed a cooperation protocol with the Dutch consortium and Rotterdam City. The protocol aims to attract investments in establishing green hydrogen production plants and facilities. The produced green fuel will be used for supplying all kinds of vehicles. In addition to transporting and exporting green fuels to European markets through dedicated pipelines, that’s achieving Egypt’s vision of reducing carbon emissions and developing the green fuel derivatives sector.

According to this protocol, the Dutch government will provide technical support for studies on these projects.