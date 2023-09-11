2023 September 11 11:12

NYK сonducts сrisis-response drill on LNG carrier

On September 1, as part of the "Remember Naka-no-Se" safety promotion campaign, NYK conducted a response drill based on an assumed scenario that had an NYK-owned LNG carrier collide with a ferry outside Ise Bay. In this drill, NYK worked with the vessel and many external stakeholders to minimize the accident's impact, thus reaffirming the importance of safe operation, according to the company's release.

NYK conducted the drill with the cooperation of external stakeholders, including the Maritime Bureau of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, the 4th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters, and the Japanese Shipowners' Association. In the training, NYK promptly established a crisis management center after receiving an accident notification from the vessel. NYK worked with external stakeholders to rescue people who had fallen from the ferry and ensure the safety of other ships passing in the vicinity.

In addition, NYK practiced appropriate information disclosure as the situation progressed and held a mock press conference that featured the same tension expected during an actual accident.