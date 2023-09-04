2023 September 4 09:23

CPC expects to transport 18 million tons from Kashagan field in 2023 and 2024 each

In 2022, it total about 12 million tons

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) expects to transport from Kashagan field 18 million tons in each of the years - the current year 2023 and the next year – 2024, CPC General Director Nikolay Gorban said on 1 September 2023 at an International Conference dedicated to 30 years since the beginning of marine operations in the North Caspian Sea held in Atyrau, Republic of Kazakhstan, according to the press release of CPC.

The first oil batch from Kashagan entered Tengiz-Novorossiysk pipeline system on 13 October 2016. By today, CPC has already transported almost 90 mln tons.

CPC Pipeline System is one of the major investment projects with foreign capital in energy sector in the CIS. The length of the Tengiz – Novorossiysk pipeline is 1,511 km. This route transports over two-thirds of all Kazakhstan export crude, as well as crude from Russian oil fields, including those in the Caspian Region. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with three Single Point Moorings (SPM) that allow to load tankers safely at a significant distance offshore, also amid poor weather conditions.

CPC Shareholders: Federal Agency for State Property Management represented by Transneft (trust management) – 24%, CPC Company – 7%, KazmunayGas – 19%, Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC – 1.75%, Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company – 15%, LUKARCO B.V. – 12.5%, Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company – 7.5%, Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited – 7.5%, BG Overseas Holding Limited – 2%, Eni International N.A. N.V. S.ar.l. – 2% and Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC – 1.75%.​