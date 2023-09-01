2023 September 1 17:30

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier awarded a contract with Shimizu for Jack-up vessel Blue Wind

Jack-Up vessel Blue Wind to transport & install monopile foundations for the Offshore Wind Farm construction market in Taiwan. Fred. Olsen Windcarrier (FOWIC) has been awarded a contract working with Shimizu for the transportation and installation of monopile foundations for the 640 MW project (8 MW / 80 wind turbines) at Yunlin offshore windfarm off the west side of central Taiwan.

FOWIC which is in a cooperative relationship with Shimizu regarding offshore wind farm construction will start the operations in February 2024 and the total duration of the project is estimated to be 200 days. FOWIC will in corporation with Shimizu make use of the Jack-up vessel Blue Wind for the project. When fully operational this highly important project in Taiwan will have a capacity to create up to 640 MW green energy equivalent of more 600,000 Taiwan households and be another important step towards a fully green energy future in Taiwan.

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier made partnership with Shimizu Corp. in 2021 to strengthen their position in the offshore wind industry in the APAC region. Both companies have a background in civil engineering and offshore & marine construction, which gives a unique possibility to combine their values and performance. Together, FOWIC and Shimizu capitalize on a versatile jack up vessel fleet, while making use of a larger pool of market knowledge and project execution experience.

The vessel is currently engaged in the Ishikari Bay New Port Offshore Wind Farm project, one of the largest commercial offshore wind farms in Japan with 8 MW / 14 wind turbines. The vessel will start preparation for Yunlin from December 2023.