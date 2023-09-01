2023 September 1 17:01

Kamchatka based shipbuilding company NPC Torsiotest launched small fishing seiner of Project 04130, Apacha

It is the first seiner in the series of six units to be built in Kamchatka

Kamchatka based shipbuilding company NPC Torsiotest owned by Fishing Collective Farm named after V. Lenin has launched a small fishing seiner of Project 04130, Apacha, according to press center of the Kamchatka Territory Government.

The flag-hoisting ceremony is scheduled for November 2023.

According to Andrey Zdetovsky, Fishery Minister of the Kamchatka Territory, the project foresees the construction of a series of six vessels. Two more ships of Project 04130 are nearing completion.

Torsiotest owned by Fishing Collective Farm named after V. Lenin signed the contract in 2020 under the state programme known as the ‘keel quota’ programme aimed at upgrading of the country’s fishing ships. The keel-laying ceremony was held on 12 June 2021.