2023 September 1 10:23

Ocean Installer awarded Solstad a contract for a project in West Africa

Solstad Offshore ASA (“Solstad”) has announced that Ocean Installer Limited (“Ocean Installer”) has awarded Solstad a contract for a project in West Africa. The project will be executed by the five large AHTS’s “Normand Drott”, “Normand Prosper”, “Normand Sapphire”, “Normand Sigma” and “Normand Sirius”. The combined contract duration is minimum 380 vessel-days and will commence in 4Q 2023.

In addition, Ocean Installer AS has awarded Solstad a seasonal contract for 2024 for the large CSV “Normand Navigator” for work mainly on the Norwegian continental shelf.

The contract also includes additional services such as ROV’s, project support and survey.

Commercial terms between the parties are confidential, but in line with present market conditions for this type of vessels.