2023 August 27 15:31

GLDD awarded another major project in Texas

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) has won a major dredging and disposal contract for the Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 project. The contract was awarded by Bechtel Energy, Inc. (Bechtel), the company that’s managing the Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 project in partnership with Sempra Infrastructure, Dredging Today said.



The scope of work on this project is to dredge the Port Arthur LNG Berthing Pocket on the Port Arthur Ship Canal. The berthing pocket and turning basin will connect to the Port Arthur Ship Canal and allow LNG vessels to berth, load and depart safely.



According to GLDD, a significant portion of the dredged materials will be placed within designated Beneficial Use of Dredged Material (BUDM) areas to restore and enhance marshlands within a local wildlife refuge.



Lasse Petterson, Great Lakes’ President and Chief Executive Officer commented, “We are pleased to play a critical role in this important project that will help meet growing global demand for natural gas, in addition to supporting economic growth across Texas and the Gulf Coast region. With this contract, Great Lakes’ backlog and recent pending awardable work now exceed $1 billion.”



Great Lakes is expected to start this project later this year.