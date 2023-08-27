2023 August 27 11:04

PureteQ partners with local firm to produce scrubbers in China

Environmental technology firm PureteQ is partnering with China Shipbuilding Power Engineering Institute to produce scrubbers in China. Anders Skibdal, CEO of PureteQ, has been taking meetings in China this week to set up the partnership, Ship & Bunker reports.



"PureteQ A/S and China Shipbuilding Power Engineering Institute Co Ltd (CSPI) have joined forces to produce cost competitive, high quality, and state-of-the-art maritime exhaust gas cleaning systems (scrubbers) in China," he said in the post.



Scrubbers continue to play a significant role in the shipping industry and global bunker markets. Image Credit: PureteQ



"The collaboration between the two leading exhaust gas cleaning system specialists PureteQ and CSPI raises the bar for the production of scrubbers on the Chinese market -- the best of two worlds."



Scrubbers allow a ship to continue burning cheaper HSFO while complying with restrictions on the sulfur content of bunker fuels, generating savings for shipping companies.



The return on scrubber investments has been reduced this year by a narrowing price spread between VLSFO and HSFO, but some of the largest ships in the world continue to be delivered with scrubbers installed, locking in continued demand for HSFO over the long term.