2023 August 24 17:34

Titan performed the first two Ship-to-Ship LNG bunker operations in Hamburg

Titan has performed the first two Ship-to-Ship LNG bunker operations in Hamburg, according to the company's release.



The company completed the first two LNG Bunker operations in Hamburg, expanding, in consequence, the number of locations where LNG bunker operations have been executed.



On the 14th of August, Titan facilitated a second LNG bunkering to the Vox Ariane, a vessel owned by Van Oord. The ship Optimus executed bunkering of a total of 808 cbm of LNG.



This accomplishment builds upon previous achievement on the 31st of July when Titan achieved the first-ever Ship-to-Ship LNG bunkering operation in Hamburg, also to Vox Ariane.