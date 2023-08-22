2023 August 22 10:45

First methanol-fuelled X-Press feeders boxship launched

The first methanol-fuelled boxship in the X-Press Feeders fleet has been launched from its shipyard in China, according to Ship & Bunker.

The dual-fuelled boxship Eco Maestro launched on Thursday, and will now undergo machinery tests for the next few months, X-Press Feeders said in a Linkedin post on Monday.

The ship will embark on its maiden voyage in Europe in the second quarter of 2024, and the company will have 14 ships of its type in service by the third quarter of 2026.

In July the company announced it had signed a deal with OCI Global to supply its fleet with green methanol from 2024.



