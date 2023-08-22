2023 August 22 10:24

ZIM announces a structuring of its Oceania trade services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. announced today a restructuring of its existing services to Oceania (CAX, TFX and N2A), according to the company's release. The changes will take place in the course of October 2023, be as follows:

ZAX - Northeast Asia - Australia:

ZIM will replace its existing CAX service to new service as below:

Rotation: Pusan – Qingdao – Shanghai – Ningbo – Hong Kong – Yantian – Nansha – Brisbane – Melbourne – Sydney – Brisbane - Pusan

Southeast Asia - Australia and New Zealand:

ZIM will replace its existing TFX and N2A service respectively to new services as below:

ZAO – ZIM Asia Oceania

Rotation Laem Chabang – Singapore – Tanjung Pelapas – Singapore – Jakarta - Brisbane – Sydney – Auckland – Lyttelton – Port Chalmers - Brisbane - Tanjung Pelepas – Singapore - Laem Chabang

ZOX – ZIM Oceania Express

Rotation Singapore – Jakarta – Fremantle – Melbourne – Napier – Tauranga – Brisbane - Tanjung Pelepas – Singapore



