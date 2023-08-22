  • Home
    ZIM announces a structuring of its Oceania trade services

    ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. announced today a restructuring of its existing services to Oceania (CAX, TFX and N2A), according to the company's release. The changes will take place in the course of October 2023, be as follows:
    ZAX - Northeast Asia - Australia:
    ZIM will replace its existing CAX service to new service as below:
    Rotation: Pusan – Qingdao – Shanghai – Ningbo – Hong Kong – Yantian – Nansha – Brisbane – Melbourne – Sydney – Brisbane - Pusan
    Southeast Asia - Australia and New Zealand:
    ZIM will replace its existing TFX and N2A service respectively to new services as below:
    ZAO – ZIM Asia Oceania
    Rotation Laem Chabang – Singapore – Tanjung Pelapas – Singapore – Jakarta - Brisbane – Sydney – Auckland – Lyttelton – Port Chalmers - Brisbane - Tanjung Pelepas – Singapore - Laem Chabang
    ZOX – ZIM Oceania Express
    Rotation Singapore – Jakarta – Fremantle – Melbourne – Napier – Tauranga – Brisbane - Tanjung Pelepas – Singapore

    Founded in Israel in 1945, ZIM is a leading global container liner shipping company with established operations in more than 90 countries serving approximately 34,000 customers in over 300 ports worldwide.

2023 August 22

