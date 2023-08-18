2023 August 18 15:44

Plymouth City Council, Millbay Docks and Brittany Ferries sign MoU

Plymouth City Council, Millbay Docks and the docks’ major customer Brittany Ferries have pledged to work together to support the docks to grow and to work towards Net Zero by signing a Memorandum of Understanding, according to the company's release.

The move will support Millbay Docks as a key economic driver for Plymouth and work towards the Council’s ambition to become Net Zero by 2030.

Millbay Docks, owned and operated by ABP, covers 50 acres of port estate and is home to Brittany Ferries services, connecting the South West to France and Spain. It handles 400,000 passengers and 150,000 vehicles per year, as well as 80,000 tonnes of cargo each year, contributing over £95m to the UK economy.

Millbay Docks is less than a mile from the city centre and its geographical advantages ensure that it is well places to continue to serve established European trade routes as well as the growing cruise market via its two dedicated berths.

The three parties will work together to bring forward improvements and business development opportunities, for the mutual benefit of the docks, the parties and the wider port and city of Plymouth, in the following areas:

A shared ambition for Millbay Docks to be Net Zero by 2030 supporting new green jobs and investment

To maximise the impact of planned capital projects, including quayside passenger access and freight improvements

To identify grant funding opportunities for investment in shore power, assisting in reducing greenhouse gas emissions from vessels visiting the docks

To develop the freight opportunity for Millbay utilising the Freeport, underlining the importance of trade between France, Spain and the United Kingdom

To increase inbound tourism and cruise working with Destination Plymouth and other regional bodies.



Brittany Ferries was conceived in 1972, starting life as a freight-only service on 2nd January the following year. The first ferry (Kerisnel) linked Roscoff in Brittany with Plymouth in the South of England and carried a cargo of cauliflowers and cognac. Since then the company has progressively launched, then strengthened its shipping routes. This year, Brittany Ferries celebrates 50 years at sea.