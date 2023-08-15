2023 August 15 15:17

Wallenius Wilhelmsen signs LoI for four firm and eight optional vessels

The vessel class will be named “The Shaper Class”



Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA says it has signed a letter of intent (LoI) for delivery of four 9,350 CEU methanol-capable and ammonia-ready vessels and individual options for an additional eight vessels. The four vessels will be delivered from mid-2026 and onwards by Jinling Shipyard (Jiangsu). “We are securing our position as our customers' first choice in shipping and delivering on our strategy to provide a net-zero emission free end-to-end service by 2027,” says Xavier Leroi, EVP & COO Shipping Services Wallenius Wilhelmsen.



Wallenius Wilhelmsen will be transformational in its efforts to combat climate change. All new investments shall contribute to the net-zero agenda. As a result, the vessel class will be named “The Shaper Class,” showing the company's commitment to this ambition.



Wallenius Wilhelmsen is the world’s largest RoRo vessel operator and has set a strategy to maintain a fleet of 125-135 vessels. New vessels are an integral part of the fleet strategy, and the key to accelerating the journey towards net-zero emissions.