2023 August 14 17:23

OOCL launches Türkiye Spain Morocco Express (TSM)

The service will commence from Piraeus ETD 1st September with the mv.Delphis Gdansk



OOCL says it launches a brand new service in its Intra-European Network which will further enhance OOCL’s Intra-European service offered to our customers.



Türkiye Spain Morocco Express (TSM)

TSM will provide a direct connection between Greece, Türkiye, Spain, and Morocco along with a transshipment connection at our Mediterranean hub of Piraeus.

TSM will offer weekly departures from all ports, deploying a total of 4 vessels in a 28-day rotation.



Full rotation will be:

Piraeus - Thessaloniki - Safi Port Derince - Gemlik - Aliaga - Piraeus - Valencia - Casablanca – Algeciras - Barcelona – Piraeus



Credit: OOCL



The service will commence from Piraeus ETD 1st September with the mv.Delphis Gdansk.



Should you have any questions or enquiries, please feel free to approach our local customer service representatives.