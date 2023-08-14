2023 August 14 13:07

Port of Brisbane's BICT to increase its existing car parking capacity for cruise passangers

Passengers at the Brisbane International Cruise Terminal (BICT) will soon have more onsite car parking, with an additional 340 parking spaces being constructed at the cruise terminal.



Port of Brisbane Pty Ltd (PBPL), owner of the BICT, will oversee the delivery of the car park extension, which will increase the size of existing car parks 2 and 3 and relocate the staff car park.



PPQ Group has been appointed as the project’s Principal Contractor, with works anticipated to be completed in 2024.



PBPL CEO, Neil Stephens, said the extra capacity would be a great addition to the new terminal, which welcomed 138 vessels and almost 650,000 passengers in its first 12 months of operation.



“Brisbane has experienced a remarkable cruise recovery, with Brisbane International Cruise Terminal welcoming 12 different cruise lines throughout the season, including three homeporting vessels,” said Mr Stephens.



“And with every cruise ship call generating almost $1 million in economic benefits for Queensland, cruising in Brisbane has also injected a much-needed boost into the State’s economy post-COVID.



“We’re also looking forward to a second successful season, with over 160 vessels currently scheduled to call at the Brisbane International Cruise Terminal during the 2023/24 cruise season, which runs October 2023-September 2024.



“We experienced significant demand for onsite car parking last season, particularly during the busy summer months, and we expect similar again this year as passengers plan their cruise holidays.



“We hope the extra car park capacity will help ensure the experience for cruise passengers at the BICT is as seamless and easy as possible.”



The additional car parks will increase total onsite car parking to 1,282 parking bays for passengers and staff.



Car parking at the BICT is managed by Wilson Parking.