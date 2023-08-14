  • Home
  Throughput of Russian seaports in 7M'2023 rose by 9.3% YoY
    Throughput of Russian seaports in 7M’2023 rose by 9.3% YoY

    Image source: ASOP
    The number of passengers serviced in the ports fell by 7.4%

    In January-July 2023, seaports of Russia increased their cargo throughput by 9.3%, year-on-year, to 526.8 million tonnes. Handling of dry bulk cargo totaled 263.9 million tonnes (+16.8%) including coal — 125.9 million tonnes (+7.8%), containerized cargo — 28.9 million tonnes (+6.3%), grain — 39.7 million tonnes (up 2.1 times), ferrous metal —13.0 million tonnes (-16.9%), mineral fertilizers — 19.8 million tonnes (up 1.6 times), ore — 5.8 million tonnes (-29.2%), cargo carried by ferries — 4.5 million tonnes (+24.9%)says press center of the Association of Commercial Sea Ports (ASOP).

    Handling of liquid bulk cargo totaled 262.9 million tonnes (+2.6%) including crude oil — 161.5 million tonnes (+6.4%), petroleum products — 75.5 million tonnes (-5.7%), liquefied gas — 20.2 million tonnes (-4.4%), liquid food — 3.4 million tonnes (+38.6%).
    In the reported period, exports totaled 413 million tonnes (+7.8%), imports — 22.8 million tonnes (+11.1%), transit — 38.9 million tonnes (+7.1%), short-sea traffic — 52.1 million tonnes (+24.3%).

    Operators of seaports in the Arctic Basin handled 57.7 million tonnes (+2.2%) including dry bulk cargo — 17.8 million tonnes (+14.6%), liquid bulk cargo — 39.9 million tonnes (-2.6%). The port of Murmansk handled 35.2 million tonnes (+8.7%), Sabetta — 16.1 million tonnes (-4%), Varandei — 3.1 million tonnes (-10%), Arkhangelsk — 1 million tonnes (-27.9%).

    Operators of seaports in the Baltic Basin handled 149 million tonnes (+3.8%) including dry bulk cargo – 66.2 million tonnes (+17.5%), liquid bulk cargo — 82.8 million tonnes (-5.1%). The port of Ust-Luga handled 70.2 million tonnes (+1.6%), Primorsk — 38.6 million tonnes (+9.5%), Great Port of Saint-Petersburg — 26.4 million tonnes (+9.3%), Vysotsk — 7.8 million tonnes (-16.3%).

    Operators of seaports in the Azov-Black Sea Basin handled 174.9 million tonnes (+18.4%) including dry bulk cargo — 83.4 million tonnes (+29.5%), liquid bulk cargo — 91.5 million tonnes (+9.9%). The port of Novorossiysk handled 96.3 million tonnes (+11.4%), Taman — 25.2 million tonnes (-0.7%), Tuapse — 14.9 million tonnes (+31.7%), Kavkaz — 13 million tonnes (up 1.8 times), Rostov-on-Don — 9.5 million tonnes (+28.4%).

    Operators of seaports in the Caspian Basin handled 4.3 million tonnes (+40.3%) including dry bulk cargo — 2.6 million tonnes (up 1.8 times), liquid bulk cargo — 1.7 million tonnes (+5.1%). The port of Astrakhan handled 2.1 million tonnes (up 1.7 times), Makhachkala — 2 million tonnes (+16.5%).

    Operators of seaports in the Far East Basin handled 140.9 million tonnes (+7.4%) including dry bulk cargo – 93.9 million tonnes (+6.5%) and liquid bulk cargo — 47 million tonnes (+9.2%). Vostochny Port handled 51.2 million tonnes (+9.6%), Vanino — 21.9 million tonnes (+0.3%), Vladivostok — 19.7 million tonnes (+8.2%), Nakhodka — 15.9 million tonnes (+5.9%), Prigorodnoye — 7.9 million tonnes (-14.8%).

    In January-July 2023, Russian seaports serviced 33.5 thousand passenger ships (-7.4%), the terminals serviced 2.2 million passengers (+3%) including 2.03 million departing passengers (+3.2%) and 189 thousand arriving passengers (+0.6%). No transit passengers were serviced over the period.

    Most of passengers were serviced at dedicated passenger terminals of Sevastopol — 1.8 million passengers (+3.3%), Yalta — 196.8 thousand people (-20.9%), Sochi — 135 thousand people (+38.1%).

    Russian seaports H1 volume rises 10.5% (expanded version)

