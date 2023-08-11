2023 August 11 17:05

Tatarstan Republic Fleet sends its new high-speed passenger hydrofoil of Project 03830 for its first commercial voyage

The ship is built by Zelenodolsk Shipyard named after M. Gorky

New high-speed passenger hydrofoil of Project 03830, Meteor-2020, named Musa Jalil and operated by Tatarstan Republic Fleet JSC has left for its first commercial voyage on the Kazan – Sviyazhsk – Kazan route, according to the Telegram of the Ministry of Transport and Roads of the Republic of Tatarstan.

The voyage to Sviyazhsk will take 45 minutes, to Bolgar - 2 hours and 25 minutes.

According to earlier reports of IAA PortNews, Tatarstan, Russia based Zelenodolsk Shipyard named after Maxim Gorky (part of Ak Bars Shipbuilding Corporation, AK BARS Holding) held a ceremony for the delivery of high-speed passenger hydrofoil of Project 03830, Meteor-2020 named Mikhail Devyatayev, and passenger ship of Project А217-1 on 1 June 2023. The shipyard launched and delivered high-speed passenger hydrofoil of Project 03830, Meteor-2020, Musa Jalil on 4 August 2023.

The ship designer is Sea Tech Ltd. headquartered in Nizhny Novgorod. The ships feature an innovative self-stabilizing flight control system allowing for a 20-30% increase of seaworthiness, 40-50% decrease of load when accelerating on waves, reduction of take-off time and other advantages.

Particulars of Project 03830: LOA — 36 m; BOA — 11 m; passenger capacity — 124; crew — 7; draft — 2 m; still water speed — up to 77 km/h; voyage duration — 13 hours.

Tatarstan Republic Fleet JSC with a 100% participation of the Republic of Tatarstan (RT) in the authorized capital was established in spring 2023 in order to develop passenger transportation by inland water transport. RUB 2 billion have been contributed from the budget of the Republic of Tatarstan as payment into the company’s authorized capital.