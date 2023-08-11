2023 August 11 12:53

Russian seaports’ export volumes rose by 8.3% in 7M’2023 – Morcenter TEK

Image source: Morcenter TFC

All sea basins demonstrated the growth of throughput



Handling of export goods in the seaports of Russia in January-July 2023 increased by 8.3% to 415.14 million tonnes, coastal cargoes – by 24.3%, to 52.14 million tonnes, import cargoes - by 11.1% to 22.76, and transit cargoes – by 7.2% to 38.95 million tonnes, Morcenter TFC said in its Telegram.



In the reported period, the handling of liquid bulk cargo increased by 3.5% to 265.12 million tonnes, while volume of oil products and LNG decreased. Handling of dry cargo increased by 16.8% to 263.87 million tonnes. There was a 112.3% and 56.8% spike in handling of grain and fertilizers, accordingly. Container traffic made 106.3% of the previous year result (imports — 116.6%, exports — 93.4%).

According to Morcenter TFC, throughput of Russian seaport in January-July 2023 totaled almost 529 million tonnes (109.7% of the previous year result). Throughput in the Caspian basin rose by 40.8%), in the Azov-Black Sea basin – by 18.4%, in the Far East basin – by 7.4% , in the Baltic Sea basin – by 5.3%, in the Arctic basin - by 2.2%.