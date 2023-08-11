2023 August 11 12:06

China Classification Society worked with all parties to build the world’s first 700TEU pure battery-powered container ship

Phot credit: China Classification Society (CCS)

Recently, the first pure battery-powered 700TEU container ship N997 successfully delivered. It was built by COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Yangzhou) Co., Ltd., China Classification Society said in its media release.



As the world’s first large river-sea pure battery-powered container ship, the 700TEU pure battery-powered container ship is classified by China Classification Society (CCS). This series of ships will be put into operation on the Yangtze River route after completion of building.

The ship, 119.8m long and 23.6m wide, is powered by a Containerized mobile power supply for battery replacement and endurance, with battery propulsion throughout the entire voyage.

It is a key project to facilitate green transformation of the Yangtze River water transportation and demonstrate green and zero carbon shipping. Meanwhile, this series of ships are carried with an intelligent ship system to monitor the navigation conditions and analyze the overall energy efficiency of the ship based on the actual sea conditions and needs.