2023 August 10 10:07

Jan De Nul to use Osbit’s tower lifting tools for Dogger Bank Wind Farm

UK-headquartered Osbit has delivered to GE Vernova’s Offshore Wind business its twin wind turbine tower lifting tools that will be used in constructing the world’s largest offshore wind farm to date, Dogger Bank Wind Farm, offshoreWind reports.



Osbit’s tools have full DNV approval and will be used to lift and rotate the turbine tower sections of GE’s Haliade-X 13 MW wind turbines which are being used for the project.



The 3.6 GW Dogger Bank Wind Farm is being built in three 1.2 GW phases some 130 kilometres off the UK coast.



Dogger Bank A & B will comprise a total of 190 Haliade-X 13 MW turbines, while phase C will feature 87 Haliade-X 14 MW turbines.



Osbit’s systems utilise electrically operated pawls to engage with the tower and are integrated with the crane via lifting straps. They also utilise electrical power to remove the risk of environmental impacts that can occur with hydraulic systems, according to Osbit.



The company’s tools are controlled using handheld ruggedised tablets, which drive all functions wirelessly, while an extensive CCTV suite provides additional visibility for operators on the ground.