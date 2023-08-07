2023 August 7 15:53

Bunker sales in Vladivostok port in 7M’2023 fell by 18% YoY

The number of bunkering operations rose to 2,221

In January-July 2023, sales of bunker fuel at the port of Vladivostok and its offshore terminals totaled about 287 thousand tonnes, down 18% versus 2022, according to IAA PortNews’ Analytical Department.

About 2/3 of this volume was sold at the offshore terminals (eastern, western and internal ones), with the rest sold at the port. In the reporting period, heavy fuel oil and low-viscosity marine furl accounted for the bulk of sales. The rest was diesel fuel. Shipments of lubes totaled 223 tonnes.

The number of bunkering operations rose to 2,221.

In 2022, sales of bunker fuel at the port of Vladivostok and its offshore terminals totaled about 566.5 thousand tonnes, down 23% YoY.

