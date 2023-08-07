  • Home
  • 2023 August 7 16:34

    Gibraltar port opens to bunkering operations

    Bunkering operations will resume at the Port of Gibraltar. This was confirmed by the Captain of the Port announcement saying the operations will be effective as from midday August 5.

    Yellow flags have been raised at both Little Bay and Camp Bay. This will be constantly monitored and beachgoers are asked to report any sightings of oil or sheen to the lifeguards. Red flags may be raised again if necessary.

    Booms are being replaced in Rosia Bay, whilst the coastal cleanup continues. Vessels continue to skim in the area for free-floating sheen with sorbent booms.

    The Captain of the Port takes this opportunity to thank the Port operators and the public for their understanding and cooperation throughout the oil spill response

