2023 August 7 11:17

SCA resumes transit of the north-bound convoy's remaining vessels via the Canal's eastern bypass at KM 51

Transit resumption of the north-bound convoy's remaining vessels via the Canal's eastern bypass at KM 51 (Canal marking), the Suez Canal Authority press release said.

The recovering operation of the sunken tugboat is set to begin after the transit of the last vessel of the north-bound convoy.