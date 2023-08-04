2023 August 4 12:04

Ban on vessel traffic in the port of Novorossiysk is lifted

RF Navy ships repelled an attack by SWC in the port’s water area on August 4

The ban on vessel traffic in the port of Novorossiysk is lifted from 10:39, Moscow time, according to Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC).

CPC says one tanker is being moved away from Single Point Mooring SPM-3 while another tanker is being placed for loading. Loading at SPM-2 continues.

According to earlier statements, Russian Federation Navy ships repelled an attack by unscrewed surface watercraft (SWC) near the operational area of the CPC Marine Terminal on August 4, 2023. A temporary ban on vessel traffic in the CPC water area and in the port of Novorossiysk was introduced.

Oil was loaded on the tankers moored to the Single Point Moorings SPM-2 and SPM-3 in a standard mode. There is no damage to the Consortium’s infrastructure.

CPC Pipeline System is one of the major investment projects with foreign capital in energy sector in the CIS. The length of the Tengiz – Novorossiysk pipeline is 1,511 km. This route transports over two-thirds of all Kazakhstan export crude, as well as crude from Russian oil fields, including those in the Caspian Region. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with three Single Point Moorings (SPM) that allow safe loading of tankers at a significant distance offshore, also amid poor weather conditions.