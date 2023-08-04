  • Home
    Corvus Energy's CEO steps down

    Geir Bjørkeli has made the decision to step down from his role as Chief Executive Officer of Corvus Energy. However, he will continue in his position until at the latest December 31st 2023, ensuring a seamless transition to new leadership, the Company said in its news release.

    Corvus Energy holds the position as the world’s foremost supplier of battery systems for the maritime sector. Established in 2009, the company is headquartered in Nesttun, Bergen. Under Geir Bjørkeli’s stewardship, Corvus has established sales offices across large parts of Asia and North America. Additionally, the company has constructed three state-of-the-art factories located in Bellingham, just outside Seattle, USA, Richmond, near Vancouver, Canada, and Bergen, Norway. These expansions have contributed to an impressive growth in turnover, more than ten doubling since 2018. Furthermore, Corvus Energy’s initiatives have resulted in the reduction of over 10 million tonnes of CO2 emissions worldwide, showcasing its commitment to environmental sustainability.”

    Geir has skillfully guided Corvus through an exceptional period of growth, firmly positioning the company as a leading global player in maritime electrification. We hold immense respect for Geir and his team’s accomplishments, and the board is pleased that he successfully navigated through challenging years, leaving the company in an excellent state. The board will promptly commence the search for a new Managing Director,” stated Mikael Mäkinen, Chairman of Corvus Energy.

    Geir Bjørkeli, an mechanical engineer by education and holds a MBA in Shipping, Offshore and Finance, brought with him 25 years of experience in the international maritime industry when he assumed the role of CEO at Corvus Energy in January 2018. He is a board member of The Federation of Norwegian Industries “Norsk Industri” , serves as Chairman of their maritime branch, and is a board member of NCE Maritime Clean Tech.

