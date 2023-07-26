2023 July 26 12:43

LNG-fueled tugboat Sakigake conducts final LNG bunkering

On July 25, the LNG-fueled tugboat Sakigake, operated in Tokyo Bay by the NYK Group’s Shin-Nippon Kaiyosha, conducted its last bunkering at Yokohama Shinko pier as a vessel fueled by liquefied natural gas (LNG), according to NYK's release. Sakigake is scheduled to undergo conversion work in fiscal 2023 and will be re-commissioned the following fiscal year as an ammonia-fueled tugboat with even lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.



On the same day, a ceremony was held in Yokohama to commemorate the last LNG bunkering by the vessel.

On March 10, 2023, the NYK Group released its medium-term management plan “Sail Green, Drive Transformations 2026 — A Passion for Planetary Wellbeing.”

The NYK Group has launched its new "NYK GREEN EARTH" brand to emphasize the Group’s ESG efforts to create new value initiatives for low carbon and decarbonization through green businesses, such as those related to a shift to next-generation fuels.