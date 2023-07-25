2023 July 25 15:32

Cyan Renewables buying first SOV from DEME

Singapore-based offshore wind farm vessel-operator Cyan Renewables has acquired its first service operations vessel (SOV) from Belgium’s DEME Group, according to SeatradeMaritime.

The unique SWATH-hull SOV Grooenewind is two years old and is currently operating under a 17-year long-term contract to service offshore wind farms in Belgium.

Groene wind, a 60-metre SOV became the first twin-hulled DP2 advanced dynamic positioning SOV in the world. It enables safe crew transfer and holds vessel position in rough seas. It is also fitted with a motion compensated gangway and daughter craft, and can accommodate 24 technicians and crew.

Groene wind is directly chartered to Siemens Gamesa for the maintenance of the Rentel and SeaMade offshore windfarms in Belgium, said DEME.

Cyan is fully owned by Singapore’s private equity firm Seraya Partners, and it was created in 2022 to address the large growing demand for offshore wind vessel services in Asia. Groenewind acquisition is part of Cyan’s plan to operate a $1 billion fleet over the next three years in Asia and Europe, according to Kenglin Lee, Group CEO of Cyan Renewables.

Recently, Cyan has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Taiwan’s Taiya Renewable Energy Company to build vessel capacity and work together on deployment in Taiwan and other markets.