2023 July 25 12:31

NYK's fifth LNG-fueled car carrier enters port of Nagoya for commemorative delivery ceremony

On July 24, Freesia Leader, the fifth LNG-fueled pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) operated by NYK, arrived at the port of Nagoya in Aichi Prefecture for a commemorative delivery ceremony that was held on the same day to celebrate the vessel's arrival and pray for its safe voyage, according to the company's release.

After arriving at the Port of Nagoya, the vessel received LNG fuel from Kaguya, an LNG-bunkering ship operated by Central LNG Marine Fuel Japan Corporation, a joint venture owned by NYK and other companies.

The ship is the third of four LNG-fueled PCTCs constructed by China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Nanjing) Co. Ltd. The new PCTC was named after the freesia flower in the hope of realizing and passing on a prosperous global environment through eco-friendly transportation.

Freesia Leader will be engaged in the transportation of finished vehicles for the Toyota Motor Corporation and other customers seeking to reduce their environmental impact in logistics.





