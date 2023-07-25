2023 July 25 11:01

NYK Bulkship (Atlantic) to introduce NYK Group’s first wind-assisted ship-propulsion unit

NYK Bulkship (Atlantic) N.V., an NYK Group company, will introduce a wind-assisted ship-propulsion unit on a bulk carrier engaged in a long-term charter contract with Cargill International S.A. (Switzerland), a subsidiary of Cargill, Incorporated (USA). This will be the first time for a unit of this type to be installed on an NYK Group vessel.

NBAtlantic will equip the bulk carrier with the VentoFoil wind-assisted propulsion unit from Econowind B.V., wingsail producer based in the Netherlands. This unit is expected to help reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions during vessel navigation. NBAtlantic will collect data on the propulsion generated by this equipment, in addition to meteorological and ocean conditions during navigation, and measure the unit’s effectiveness in collaboration with Cargill International S.A.

Sitting on a 20-foot-long (approximately 6-meter) flat rack container with no walls, VentoFoil has a 16-meter vertical wing that plays the role of a sail. Like an airplane wing, VentoFoil creates propulsion with the pressure difference on both sides of the wing. The unit takes in wind through its suction port and obtains greater propulsion by amplifying the pressure difference. VentoFoil is smaller than similar equipment, keeping it more out of the way of cargo handling. It is also easy to install and relocate.



This initiative is part of NYK’s long-term target of net-zero emissions of greenhouse gas (GHG) by 2050 for the NYK Group's oceangoing businesses. The NYK Group will utilize the knowledge gained in this research and development to promote initiatives related to various energy-saving technologies, including the use of wind power.

On March 10, 2023, the NYK Group released its medium-term management plan “Sail Green, Drive Transformations 2026 — A Passion for Planetary Wellbeing.”