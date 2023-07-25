2023 July 25 10:57

H2U and Vopak to collaborate on H2-Hub Gladstone green hydrogen and green ammonia export project

The Hydrogen Utility (H2U) and Vopak Terminals Australia (Vopak) have announced today their collaboration in relation to H2U’s H2-Hub Gladstone project, a multi-billion renewable energy complex producing green hydrogen and green ammonia, proposed to be established in Gladstone, Queensland, according to Vopak's release.

H2-Hub Gladstone is the largest green hydrogen and green ammonia development in Queensland, with 3 GW in planned electrolyser capacity and over 1.7 million tonnes per year of planned green ammonia production, and one of the most advanced export projects on a global scale. H2U and Vopak will collaborate with existing partners to progress development of the project, focussing mainly on the Export Terminal of H2-Hub Gladstone.

H2U has recently announced strategic collaborations and green ammonia offtake with partners in the domestic and export markets, including:

- Orica Australia, the world’s largest provider of commercial explosives, operating the nearby Orica Yarwun Manufacturing Facility,

- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI Group), one of the world’s leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense and

- Korea East-West Power (Korea EWP), one of six key power generation companies in Korea and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Korea Electric Power Corporation or KEPCO, and the operator of the multi-GW Dangjin Power Generation complex.

Vopak Terminals Australia is a wholly owned subsidiary of Royal Vopak, world’s leading independent tank storage company with 78 terminals in 23 countries. Vopak has more than 20 years of experience in storing ammonia and owns and operates six ammonia terminals worldwide. Vopak's expertise and presence in the main industrial clusters around the world makes the company well-equipped to actively contribute to the development of new supply chains for green ammonia and hydrogen. Half of Vopak's growth investments towards 2030 are aimed for infrastructure accelerating the energy transition. Next to this project in Australia, Vopak is preparing for business opportunities in green ammonia in the Netherlands, Singapore and US. Vopak has been active in Australia for more than 40 years.



In a Queensland-first, H2-Hub Gladstone was in April 2022 declared a Coordinated Project by the Queensland Coordinator-General under the State Development and Public Works Organization Act 1971 (Qld) and has been issued the final Terms of Reference for an Environmental Impact Statement on 3 February 2023.



H2U – the Hydrogen Utility is an independent, specialist developer of green hydrogen infrastructure, based in Australia with a vision to expand globally. H2U focuses its infrastructure development initiatives on the opportunity to value-add renewable energy and integrating it in the production of green hydrogen for use as a fuel for energy, mobility and industrial applications, including as the building block for the manufacturing of green chemicals, primarily ammonia, and as a feedstock in the manufacturing of green metals, primarily green steel.

