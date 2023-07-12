2023 July 12 11:15

KEYS holds naming and launching ceremony for LNG bunkering vessel

On July 12, KEYS Bunkering West Japan Corporation ("KEYS"), a joint venture established by Kyushu Electric Power Co., Inc., NYK Line, ITOCHU ENEX CO.,LTD., and Saibu Gas Co., Ltd., held a ceremony to name and launch an LNG bunkering vessel. The vessel is under construction at Shimonoseki Shipyard & Machinery Works' Enoura Plant owned by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., according to NYK's release.

After delivery in March 2024, the vessel will participate in the LNG coastal transportation business, in addition to LNG bunkering for oceangoing vessels calling at ports in the Kyushu-Setouchi area. This will be Japan's first LNG bunkering project to supply LNG to vessels over the vast Kyushu and Setouchi area.



KEYS Azalea will be Japan’s first LNG bunkering vessel to be equipped with a dual-fuel engine that can operate on both LNG and fuel oil. The use of LNG fuel offers excellent environmental performance compared with traditional marine fuels. It is expected to be a bridge solution for decarbonization, virtually eliminating sulfur oxide (SOx) emissions and reducing approximately 80% of nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions, as well as 30% of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.