2023 July 7 14:01

Newnew Shipping Line launches regular container service between China and Arkhangelsk

The shipping line will provide connections of Chinese ports with the seaports of St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Arkhangelsk



The Chinese shipping company Newnew Shipping Line has launched a regular container line between China and the port of Arkhangelsk along the Northern Sea Route (NSR) with transit time 25 days, the company said.

A spokesperson for Newnew Shipping Line said that this year the company will deploy four container ships on the China – Kaliningrad - St. Petersburg container service, and one more vessel – on the line to the Port of Arkhangelsk in 2023,.



GlavSevmorput will provide information and navigation support for the shipping line. Sergey Zybko, General Director of GlavSevmorput, told journalists at a briefing, a specialist from the Headquarters of Marine Operations will be on board of a container carrier passing the NSR with an icebreakers standing by to assist on the route at any moment.



Newnew Shipping is one of many brand new container carrier serving the Sino-Russian trade line. Newnew Shipping Line is a subsidiary of the logistics group Torgmoll, which recently acquired from German owners the 3,700-teu vessel Northern Debonair (YB: 2007) for $15 million (open sources). This is the third vessel purchased by Newnew in recent months, which will be deployed and operated on the China-Baltic Sea - Black Sea route. Newnew also serves the China-Russia line in the Far East.