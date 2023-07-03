2023 July 3 18:04

NYK recognized for achieving top tier in U.S. West Coast vessel speed reduction incentive program

NYK has been recognized for the company’s participation in the Protecting Blue Whales and Blue Skies vessel speed reduction (VSR) incentive program along the West Coast of North America, a collaborative effort sponsored by the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation, among others. For 2022, NYK achieved the Sapphire tier, the top ranking in the program, according to the company's release.

This program encourages voluntary vessel speed reduction in the Santa Barbara Channel and the San Francisco Bay area to protect whales and cut air pollution. For about seven months from May 1, 2022, the program’s partners analyzed each participating company’s automatic information system (AIS) data and evaluated the company’s adherence to the request that vessels transit at 10 knots or less through the VSR zones. More than 85% of NYK operating vessels maintained a navigation speed of less than 10 knots, a higher rate than in the last four years.

NYK will use the incentive of US$20,000 to address social and environmental issues under the NYK Group Sustainability Initiative.