2023 June 30 16:59

Cruise liner Knyaz Vladimir made its first voyage to Sukhum

The liner delivered 81 passengers to Abkhazia

Cruise liner Knyaz Vladimir made its first voyage from Sochi to Sukhum. The liner delivered to Abkhazia 81 passengers. On June 30, Abkhazia President Aslan Bzhania got acquainted with the work of the involved services, say press center of the President.

Knyaz Vladimir is a nine-deck cruise ship owned by Russian company Black Sea Cruises LLC. The liner operates on the Sochi – Novorossiysk – Yalta – Sevastopol – Sochi route.