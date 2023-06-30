2023 June 30 13:32

Single Point Mooring SPM-3 put into operation at CPC Marine Terminal after scheduled replacement of floating hoses

At present SPM-3 operates in the routine mode, crude is being loaded

On 26 June 2023, the scheduled replacement of floating hoses of Single Point Mooring SPM-3 at CPC Marine Terminal was completed, according to the press release of CPC. The following activities have been conducted in the course of operation with adherence to all industrial and environmental precautions: outer and inner hoses (floating flexible hose connections) have been disconnected from SPM, all 3 hoses that were expected to be replaced, 2 marine breakaway couplings, 2 expansion joints have been removed; all equipment has been reinstalled.

Hydrotesting of SPM-3 system after repair work has been successfully done. Water used during the above-stated procedure was loaded on a tanker on June 30, for further disposal in compliance with the requirements of environmental safety. At present SPM-3 operates in the routine mode, crude is being loaded.

CPC Pipeline System is one of the major investment projects with foreign capital in energy sector in the CIS. The length of the Tengiz – Novorossiysk pipeline is 1,511 km. This route transports over two thirds of all Kazakhstan export crude, as well as crude from the Russian oil fields, including those in the Caspian Region. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with three Single Point Moorings (SPMs) that allow loading tankers safely at a significant distance offshore, also amid poor weather conditions.

CPC Shareholders: Federal Agency for State Property Management represented by Transneft (trust management) – 24%, CPC Company – 7%, KazmunayGas – 19%, Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC – 1.75%, Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company – 15%, LUKARCO B.V. – 12.5%, Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company – 7.5%, Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited – 7.5%, BG Overseas Holding Limited – 2%, Eni International N.A. N.V. S.ar.l. – 2% and Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC – 1.75%.​