2023 June 30 14:15

The Port of Barcelona resumes the tender process for the future cruise terminal G

The Port of Barcelona Management Board resumed the public call for tenders for awarding the construction and operation of the future cruise terminal G on Adossat wharf, according to the company's release.

This call for tenders had already been approved by the Management Board meeting in November 2022, but was rejected by the same Port governing body last March following an analysis of the Technical specifications performed in response to consultations by stakeholders. So far, two companies have expressed interest: Catalonia Cruise Terminal C, S.L., belonging to the Royal Caribbean group; and a joint venture involving Norwegian Cruise Line, Viking Ocean Cruises and Virgin Cruises shipping companies.

The future terminal G will have an area under concession of over 54,000 m2 and a wharf line of 450 metres, making it suitable for receiving cruise ships up to 400 metres long. These characteristics are included in the Technical specifications of the call for tenders, which indicate that the successful tenderer must contribute significant turnaround port traffic (embarkation and/or disembarkation), which generates the most added value to the city. It should be noted that cruise passengers in turnaround at the Port of Barcelona currently account for almost 60% of the total (58%).

The call for tenders also stipulates the introduction of major environmental improvements like the use of renewable energy in the terminal or launching services to facilitate sustainable mobility of passengers, such as a bus service connecting the terminal with El Prat airport or Sants station. In the same vein, all vessels built after 2010 must connect to the power grid while docked using the OPS (onshore power supply) systems to be installed throughout the Adossat wharf. Ships docking at this wharf will also be able to refuel using liquefied natural gas (LNG).