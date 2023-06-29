2023 June 29 16:13

MAN Energy Solutions and Shell sign MoU to drive decarbonization solutions

MAN Energy Solutions and Shell have agreed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore the potential of combining their individual competencies and technologies to achieve their climate goals and support their customers in their decarbonization efforts.

Together, the companies will work on optimizing CCUS plants with the aim of reducing CO2 capturing costs. This will be achieved through the modularization and standardization of CCUS compressor solutions, which in turn will significantly decrease costs and speed up project implementation timelines.

Another area of focus is the marine industry where the companies aim to promote the development of sustainable fuel options and integrated digital services for marine applications, and assess collaboration in the area of methane slip reduction – a crucial topic for environmental impact mitigation in the marine sector.

Additionally, the companies are committed to developing and providing integrated decarbonization solutions that help minimize CO2 emissions from their production plants and supply chains, as well as assisting their customers in reducing emissions from their operations.

Moving Big Things to Zero True to its claim of “Moving Big Things to Zero”, MAN Energy Solutions provides the shipping industry with green engines that can operate on climate-neutral fuels and offers carbon capture and processing technologies for industries worldwide. Once captured, CO2 can be stored and reused to form the backbone of a circular carbon economy.

There are currently 18 large-scale facilities in commercial operation around the world – eight of which use MAN’s CO2 compression technology. Shell Canada commissioned MAN Energy Solutions with the delivery of an RG integrally-geared compressor for use in the world’s first commercial-scale CCUS project to tackle carbon emissions. Located at an oil-sand operation in Alberta, Canada, the ‘Quest’ project has captured and injected more than nine million tons of CO2 underground since 2015.